Myanmar: 1st phase of national polling begins

By Nava Thakuria

The trouble-torn military-ruled Myanmar (earlier known as Burma and Brahmadesh) has gone for its general election amid a civil war-like situation across the Southeast Asian nation.

Advertisment

The first phase of polling on December 28 2025, is supposed to cover 102 of 330 townships (loosely termed for constituencies), even though many localities will evade the voting as those had already gone under the control of anti-military people’s defence forces, ethnic groups and other armed resistance outfits. Precisely, the Min Aung Hlaing-led military junta currently rules only over two-thirds of Myanmar's territories.

The Buddhist majority country of over 55 million people witnessed a military coup on 1 February 2021, overthrowing the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since then, Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, along with thousands of her party workers and other civilians, including media professionals remain behind bars.

Moreover, the NLD, which won the last national polls in 2020, is not participating in the polls, making it a non-inclusive electoral exercise. The pro-democracy activists have already termed the electoral process a sham election.

The second and third phases are scheduled for 11 and 25 January 2026. The results are expected by the end of January. The junta-appointed Union Election Commission (UEC) decided to use Electronic Voting Machines instead of ballots in the polling exercises taking place in around 274 townships.

The UEC had earlier deregistered a number of political parties, citing various reasons. Nearly 40 political parties, including the NLD, did not re-register with the Burmese electoral authority.

Only six political parties, including the junta-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party along with National Unity Party, People’s Pioneer Party, Myanmar Farmers Development Party, Shan & Nationalities Democratic Party, and People’s Party, are allowed to field candidates nationwide and around 55 other smaller political entities to take part in regional assemblies.

The poverty-stricken country has lost 7,500 people in the violent political turmoil, where 3.6 million people were displaced since 2021 as the government forces exercised indiscriminate crackdowns, including air strikes on crowded places, hospitals and even schools.

Over 22,000 political prisoners are still under detention. A large number of pro-democracy leaders had left for neighbouring countries like Thailand, China, Bangladesh and India to escape the military atrocities.

Nevertheless, military dictator Hlaing and his associates will try to showcase the exercise as a successful venture with an aim to get legitimacy for their unlawful power grab.

“From the perspectives of the public and the international community, the military junta’s 2025 election appears to be an attempt to avoid accountability for the inhumane actions taken during the coup. According to the Institute for Strategy and Policy- Myanmar (ISP-Myanmar), there have been at least 92 incidents of massacres, each killing at least 10 people, over the past four years,” said Soe Myint, a pro-democracy Burmese activist turned active media professional.

Speaking to this writer from an undisclosed location, he also added that due to the lack of security in the areas where the election is scheduled to take place and the low public trust caused by the ongoing military and political crisis, one can easily term the ongoing election a shameful exercise.

In the 2020 election, voting took place in 1,117 constituencies, covering 95.38% of the total 1,171. The NLD won 82.36% of the constituencies, electing 920 lawmakers. However, the military did not accept the election results, citing claims of election fraud. They then took control, detaining several party leaders and members. The junta also confiscated the property of 459 political party members and handed them down long-term prison sentences, added the editor of Mizzima news outlet. He also informed that former State Counsellor Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years in prison and President U Win Myint to a 12-year sentence.

Joining the chorus of pro-democracy workers, the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) recently urged the ASEAN 2026 leaders to reject the junta's fraudulent elections.

Talking about the last meeting between an APHR delegation and Philippine foreign affairs secretary Ma Theresa P Lazaro, who serves as ASEAN 2026 special envoy on Myanmar situation, the network of ASEAN lawmakers expressed concerns over the junta’s escalating violence and worsening humanitarian conditions in the country emphasizing on a principled, united, and justice-driven approach to end the suffering and also restoring the democratic aspirations of Myanmar people.

Appreciating Lazaro for her commitment to the cause of Myanmar and its people, the APHR stressed that ASEAN’s credibility and regional stability are at stake. The forum also offered possible support to help bridge the humanitarian, political and technical gaps.

All the neighbouring countries, including India, which has a major investment in the under-construction Kaladan riverine project, expressed their concern over the continued instability in border localities and also the influx of Myanmarese migrants.

Political observers believe that the forthcoming elections will hardly help in installing a civilian regime, guided by the Parliamentary rules, and the military dictators will continue enjoying absolute political power. The current military chief may emerge as the new President of Myanmar, and he would appoint someone from his trusted followers as the top military commander.

At the same time, the lawmakers (under the military-drafted 2008 Constitution, reserving space for 25% members in the Parliament and key ministries to the defence personnel) will probably function as mute spectators while dealing with any military-involved developments.

Also Read: When Myanmar heads for a low credibility election