Myanmar Army Dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi’s Party, UN Calls for Return to Democracy

The United Nations on Tuesday called for a return to democracy in Myanmar after the military-controlled election commission said that the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party will be dissolved for failing to re-register under a new electoral law.

While speaking to the media, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric said, “I think this is another step in the direction that we would not like to be going into. We want to see a return to democracy in Myanmar. We would like to see the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other people who continue to be detained, and we will continue to work towards that.”

The statement came after Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy (NLD) party among 40 political parties was dissolved for failing to meet the ruling military’s registration deadline for an election.

Notably in January, the Myanmar military gave two months to political parties to re-register themselves under a strict new electoral law before fresh elections.

To this, the opponents said the elections will be neither free nor fair.

In December 2022, a military court in Myanmar sentenced the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in prison on charges of corruption, taking her total jail term to 33 years.

The court found Suu Kyi guilty of corruption in relation to the purchase, repair and rental of a helicopter for use during natural disasters and state affairs, including rescues and emergencies.

She now faces a total of 33 years in jail, including three years of hard labour, the source said, meaning she could spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Suu Kyi had previously been convicted of multiple offenses, including electoral fraud and receiving bribes, according to sources.

She had denied all of the charges levied against her and her lawyers had said they are politically motivated.