Nagaon Woman Shines On Global Stage - Bags 3 Prestigious Recognitions

Shikhadri Mahanta, a distinguished student from Assam's Nagaon pursuing her education in the United States bagged three prestigious recognitions bringing newfound laurels to the state and pride to her parents.
Born to Jagannath Mahanta and Dipali Mahanta in Fauzdaripatty, a locality in Assam's Nagaon, Shikhadri Mahanta went on to pursue her higher education at The University of Texas in Austin.
Firstly, she was considered for the Dr Brock Faulkner' 04 Fellowship at the Biological and Agricultural Engineering Spring 2024 Banquet. Thereafter, at the 68th Annual COALS Convocation, she bagged the Agricultural and Natural Resources Internship Program (ANRP) recognition. Then she won the CIRTL Practitioner Certificate 2023 and CIRTL Scholar Certificate 2024 at the CIRTL Awards Banquet.
For her accomplishments in research and other achievements, the Dr Brock Faulkner' 04 Fellowship, which is given to one outstanding graduate student in the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering; with a GPA of 3.5/4 who pursued research in Sustainable Agriculture, post-harvest losses, cotton processing or Air Quality, was bestowed on her.
ANRP established in 1990, has provided students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences with opportunities in public policy development at state, national, and international levels. Four outstanding students were able to experience agricultural policy on an international scale. ANRP recognized Shikhadri Mahanta for her internship at the Committee of World Food Security at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations during Summer, 2023.
Meanwhile, the CIRTL Practitioner Certificate 2023 and CIRTL Scholar Certificate 2024 is given to students who conduct a classroom activity and develop a new teaching methodology in collaboration with a faculty member. Shikhadri Mahanta conducted her research on undergraduate engineering education and received her certification as a Practitioner and a Scholar for the completion of her project.