NASA Names 4 Astronauts for Artemis-II Moon Mission

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday announced the names of four astronauts including a woman and person of colour who will be the first humans to return to the moon after five decades since the end of the Apollo missions.

According to reports, the astronauts named will go around the Moon with the Artemis-II mission set to launch in 2024 from the United States of America.

The following are the four astronauts:

A US Navy pilot Reid Wiseman who served for a time as the head of NASA’s astronaut office.

A US Navy test pilot Victor Glover. He joined NASA in 2012 and made his first spaceflight in 2020. He is the first person of colour who will join the astronauts on the moon mission.

An electrical engineer Christina Koch holding the record for the longest continuous time in space by a woman, of 328 days. She will be the first woman NASA picked for the moon mission.

A former Canadian fighter pilot Jeremy Hansen who is yet to fly in space.