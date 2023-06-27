NASA Achieve 98% Water Restoration Rate From Urine & Sweat on ISS

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has achieved a 98 percent water restoration rate using an advanced system that recycles urine and sweat into drinkable water on the International Space Station (ISS).
This achievement marks a significant milestone for future long interplanetary missions, providing a sustainable solution for water supply in space.
The groundbreaking accomplishment was made possible through the utilization of subsystems within the Environment Control and Life Support Systems (ECLSS), designed to recycle vital consumables like food, air, and water for extended space missions.
Maintaining a high water recovery rate is crucial, as each crew member on the ISS requires approximately a gallon of water daily for drinking, food preparation, and hygiene purposes. The recent demonstration by the space station's ECLSS proves that it can successfully achieve this substantial goal.
Christopher Brown, a member of the team managing life support systems at the Johnson Space Center, expressed the significance of this achievement, stating, "This is a very important step forward in the evolution of life support systems. Let's say you launch with 100 pounds of water. You lose two pounds of that, and the other 98 percent just keeps going around and around. Keeping that running is a pretty awesome achievement."
The ECLSS combines various hardware components, including a water recovery system that collects wastewater and directs it to the water processor assembly (WPA), where it undergoes purification to become drinkable water.
Advanced dehumidifiers capture moisture released into the cabin air from crew breath and sweat, while the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) uses vacuum distillation to recover water from urine. Additionally, a Brine Processor Assembly (BPA) extracts the remaining wastewater, allowing the system to achieve an impressive 98 percent water recovery rate.
Jill Williamson, the ECLSS water subsystems manager, highlighted the significance of the breakthrough, stating, "Before the BPA, our total water recovery was between 93 percent and 94 percent overall. We have now demonstrated that we can reach a total water recovery of 98 percent."