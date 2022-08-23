NASA Releases Audio Clip of Black Hole

Reversing the misconception that there is no sound present in the outer space, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released an audio clip of the sound waves of a black hole in their NASA Exoplanets twitter handle on Monday.

The sound extracted gives the world new insight into space exploration and research.

According to reports, the black hole sits 200 light-years away in the Perseus galaxy cluster.

NASA captioned the video with, “The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!”

Black hole is a region in space where gravity is so strong that even light cannot escape.