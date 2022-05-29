Nepal: Missing Aircraft Found in Mutsang

Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, which went missing in Mustang district of Nepal on Sunday morning was found at Kowang village of Mutsang.

According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche River under the landslide of Manapathi Himal.

However the status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained and the ground situation is being assessed.

Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said that the Nepal Army was moving towards the site from the ground and air route.

Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians went missing this morning. The plane is operated by a private airline in Nepal, said media reports.

The aircraft bearing call-sign 9 NAET had flown from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am and went out of contact after reaching the Lete area of Mustang.

Earlier today, a Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter had left for Lete in Northern Nepal, the suspected crashed region of the missing aircraft.

