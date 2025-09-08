Nepal witnessed massive unrest on Monday as thousands of Gen Z protesters marched towards the Parliament, leading to violent clashes with security forces. Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and even live rounds to stop demonstrators from breaching barricades around restricted zones.

According to local media, at least nine people injured in the firing later succumbed, while 42 others sustained serious injuries.

Why The Protests Erupted?

The protests erupted after the government banned several social media platforms, including Facebook, for failing to register with authorities in a crackdown against online misuse. The move triggered outrage among the country’s youth, who view the ban as an assault on freedom of expression.

Thousands of students and young people, many in school and college uniforms, carrying the national flag and placards, marched towards the Federal Parliament in Kathmandu. They were stopped by police behind barbed-wire barricades, but several protesters forced their way into restricted areas, escalating the confrontation.

Curfew Imposition and Extension

In response, the Kathmandu District Administration Office (DAO) imposed a curfew from 12:30 PM to 10 PM in and around Baneshwar, later extending it to sensitive zones, including the President’s residence at Shital Niwas, the Vice President’s residence in Lainchaur, the Prime Minister’s residence at Baluwatar, Maharajgunj, and all sides of Singha Durbar, the seat of government. The Nepali Army was also deployed to support security forces.

As water cannons and gunfire echoed through Kathmandu’s streets, the capital remained tense, with fears of further escalation. The sweeping protests mark one of the biggest youth-led uprisings Nepal has seen in recent years, underscoring deep frustrations with state control over digital spaces and freedom of speech.

