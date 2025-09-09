Nepal PM Resigns Amid Intense Outbursts That Shook the Country for Two Days

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on September 9, 2025, following days of intense and violent protests led largely by the country’s Gen-Z youth. The unrest was triggered by a controversial social media ban and long-simmering anger over alleged corruption within the government.

The protests, which escalated over the past week, turned deadly on September 8 when security forces opened fire on demonstrators, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds. Protesters torched the homes of senior leaders, stormed party offices, and clashed with security forces, marking the worst political violence Nepal has seen since the 2006 anti-monarchy movement.

The government lifted the social media ban and several key ministers, including Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, resigned. “I am stepping down to allow a political resolution to this crisis,” Oli said in a brief statement, announcing an investigation into the violence and promising compensation for victims’ families.

An indefinite curfew remains in force across Kathmandu and major cities, with schools closed and air traffic disrupted. Several flights, including those bound for Kathmandu, were diverted to Indian airports amid the chaos.

The protests began as a backlash against the government’s restrictions on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X, but quickly evolved into a nationwide movement against corruption and authoritarianism.

With the Prime Minister’s resignation and cabinet political turbulence, Nepal faces a period of uncertainty as political leaders scramble to form a new government and restore stability