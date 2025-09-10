Nepal Towards Having An Interim Govt.? Sushila Karki May Take Lead

In a landmark development in Nepal, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been chosen to lead an interim government. Remarkably, this decision has garnered consensus among the country’s Gen Z protesters, defying expectations that a youth leader might take charge.

Karki, known for her experience in navigating Nepal’s political turbulence, is seen as a stabilizing figure. A vocal critic of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Karki had previously overturned several of his decisions and faced an impeachment motion.

The central update: Gen Z has agreed on appointing former Justice Sushila Karki as the head of the interim government. Attention now turns to how she will assemble her administration and the timeline for fresh elections to restore democratic processes.

Reports suggest that Sushila Karki is emerging as a leading candidate due to her non-political background. While her husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, was active as a youth leader of the Nepali Congress during his student days, Karki herself has remained politically neutral. She became Nepal’s Chief Justice on July 11, 2016, and remains the only woman to have held the position. Notably, the Constitutional Council, then headed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, had recommended her for the post, a remarkable twist, as she may now succeed him. According to reports, some Gen Z activists support her candidacy, though other names are also being considered.

