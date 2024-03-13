'New Bharat On Way To Become One of Top Three Global Economies': Prez Murmu In Mauritius

President Droupadi Murmu, during her state visit to Mauritius, articulated India's progression across various domains, accentuating the nation's dynamic and forward-moving trajectory. She asserted that the 'New Bharat' stands on the precipice of ascending to the ranks of the top three global economies, highlighting its substantial advancements in diverse sectors.
President Murmu, while addressing a gathering at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Port Louis during her visit to Mauritius, underscored the historic ties and bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. She reiterated India's economic growth and emphasized its significance for the youth of Mauritius. By extending the eligibility of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to Indian origins up to the 7th generation, President Murmu expressed her pleasure in providing more opportunities for young Mauritians to reconnect with their ancestral land.
"Our ties are comprehensive covering every aspect of cooperation. Our decades long development partnership is a shining example of India's commitment to contribute towards the developmental journey of Mauritius and enhance the quality of life for common people. I had the gesture of the government of Mauritius of naming the station as radio after Mahatma Gandhi as well as depicting the famous Dandi Yatra at the station that holds special significance to both our countries," she said.
March 12 holds a special significance for both India and Mauritius, she said, as it marks the commencement of the Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 and the Independence Day of Mauritius. President Murmu conveyed heartfelt wishes and congratulations on this auspicious day, underscoring the shared historical milestones between the two nations.
"Our economy signed the first agreement with Mauritius, a first for African countries, when the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement was signed in 2021. This will not only boost bilateral trade and economic ties but will also help us expand our economic linkages with Africa through Mauritius. Defence and military cooperation are important pillars of whatever support Mauritius needs, whether it be the provisioning of defence platforms, deputation of officials, capacity building initiatives, or SADR support," she added.
During her visit, President Murmu engaged in meetings with top leaders in Mauritius and graced the 56th Mauritius Independence Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, further strengthening the enduring friendship between India and Mauritius. She also witnessed the participation of the Indian Navy contingent in the march, symbolizing the close defense and military cooperation between the two nations.
President Murmu's visit to Mauritius, which commenced on Monday and spanned three days, was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who greeted her at the airport with full honors. Additionally, her announcement regarding the special provision for granting OCI cards to the 7th generation of Indian-origin individuals in Mauritius reflects India's commitment to fostering stronger ties with its diaspora and reaffirming its cultural connections across borders. Finally, President Murmu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, commemorating the significance of March 12, 1930, when he initiated the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.