New York: 5 People Shot in Brooklyn

Five people were shot at a subway station in New York's Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to the fire department officials, 13 people were injured.

The police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest, reported The New York Times.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

Transit officials said that trains on the D, N and R lines would be delayed because of an unspecified investigation. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city's subway, said no additional details were immediately available.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials, who are investigating the incident, said that during preliminary searches, no active explosive devices were found at the scene of Brooklyn subway incident.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has received preliminary briefing and is monitoring the situation, said a spokesperson.

