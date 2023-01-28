New Zealand: Emergency Declared As Torrential Rains Hit Auckland

The largest city in New Zealand, Auckland declared a state of emergency after torrential downpour caused widespread floods bringing normalcy to an abrupt halt.

Houses were swamped, airport flooded, traffic stalled and power cut everywhere as a result of the heavy rains. According to reports, Auckland received 75 per cent of its usual summer rainfall in just 15 hours.

The national forecaster said, “The impacts of the last 24 hours will be felt by many in Auckland for a long time.”

The city’s mayor, Wayne Brown confirmed reports on media that a body was found in Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore. Brown said he is “deeply saddened” by the news. Local police are yet to confirm whether the death has been due to flooding.

He said that the infrastructure and emergency services have been “overwhelmed” by the impact of the storm. The Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in a statement that it had to deal with roughly 1,500 calls for assistance.

The evacuation and relief efforts are being facilitated by the New Zealand Defence Force across the city. Allegations have been leveled against the mayor that he was too slow in declaring a state of emergency. However, Brown defended himself saying he followed advice from experts.

Meanwhile, Green MP and Auckland resident Ricardo Menendez March was quoted by BBC as saying that the area in which he lived was flooded quickly and he had to evacuate, but was given shelter by a friend nearby.