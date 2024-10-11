Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for Nuclear Disarmament Efforts

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha.
The organization has been recognized for its relentless efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for its powerful testimony against the use of such weapons.
Formed in response to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, Nihon Hidankyo has played a pivotal role in raising global awareness of the devastating humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons. The survivors' personal stories have been instrumental in shaping the "nuclear taboo"—an international norm condemning the use of nuclear weapons as morally unacceptable.
The Nobel Committee highlighted the significant contribution of Hibakusha, whose firsthand accounts have bolstered global opposition to nuclear weapons through educational campaigns and public advocacy. Their stories have underscored the unimaginable suffering caused by nuclear weapons, helping people grasp the catastrophic consequences of their use.
While the world has seen nearly 80 years without the use of nuclear weapons in conflict, the Nobel Committee warned that this hard-won taboo is under threat. The modernization of nuclear arsenals, the potential acquisition of nuclear weapons by new countries, and recent threats to use such weapons in warfare pose alarming challenges to global peace and security.
Nihon Hidankyo, founded in 1956 as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, has grown into Japan's largest and most influential Hibakusha organization. Over the years, it has provided thousands of survivor testimonies, issued resolutions, and sent delegations to the United Nations, calling for nuclear disarmament.
As the world approaches the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, the Nobel Committee emphasized that the continued remembrance of the Hibakusha's experiences is essential. New generations in Japan are carrying forward the legacy of the survivors, working to preserve the nuclear taboo and inspire global efforts toward peace.
The award to Nihon Hidankyo aligns with Alfred Nobel’s vision of recognizing individuals and organizations whose work benefits humanity. The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize joins a long list of accolades given to advocates for nuclear disarmament and arms control.