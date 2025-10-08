Nobel in Chemistry Goes to Scientists Behind Metal–Organic Frameworks

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi “for the development of metal–organic frameworks” (MOFs), groundbreaking molecular structures with wide-ranging applications.

The laureates have pioneered the creation of molecular constructions with large internal spaces, allowing gases and other chemicals to flow through. These metal–organic frameworks can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases, or catalyze chemical reactions.

Kitagawa, Robson, and Yaghi’s work introduced a new type of molecular architecture where metal ions serve as cornerstones connected by long organic molecules. Together, these elements form crystalline structures with large cavities, giving MOFs their porous nature. By carefully selecting building blocks, chemists can design MOFs to capture specific substances, drive chemical reactions, or even conduct electricity.

“Metal–organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” said Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The award highlights the transformative potential of MOFs in areas ranging from environmental technology to energy storage and industrial chemistry, marking a major leap in materials science.

