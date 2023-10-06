Nobel Peace Prize 2023 Conferred to Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi

Last year’s wave of protests became known to the political prisoners held inside the notorious Evin prison in Tehran. Once again, Mohammadi assumed leadership. From prison she expressed support for the demonstrators and organised solidarity actions among her fellow inmates. The prison authorities responded by imposing even stricter conditions. Mohammadi was prohibited from receiving calls and visitors. She nevertheless managed to smuggle out an article which the New York Times published on the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Jina Amini’s killing. The message was: “The more of us they lock up, the stronger we become.” From captivity, Mohammadi has helped to ensure that the protests have not ebbed out.