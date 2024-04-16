North Korea's Kim Jong Un Snapped With "Secret Lover"

Adding fuel to the speculation, retired South Korean intelligence official Choe Su-yong has revealed details about Kim Jong Un's alleged extramarital affair with the singer. Choe claims that the North Korean leader has a love child named Kim Il-bong with Hyon Song-wol. According to Choe, Kim Jong Un's legitimate child with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, is described as thin and frail, while the alleged illegitimate son, Kim Il-bong, is portrayed as robust.