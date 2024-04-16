North Korea's Kim Jong Un Snapped With "Secret Lover"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been seen alongside his rumored romantic partner – a former pop star who abandoned her music career to pursue politics. Hyon Song-wol left her position in North Korea's prominent girl group, the Moranbong Band, to work within Kim Jong Un's inner circle.
Recent photographs from Pyongyang show Hyon Song-wol engaged in official duties alongside Kim Jong Un, with reports suggesting she was deeply involved in discussions while others took notes.
Adding fuel to the speculation, retired South Korean intelligence official Choe Su-yong has revealed details about Kim Jong Un's alleged extramarital affair with the singer. Choe claims that the North Korean leader has a love child named Kim Il-bong with Hyon Song-wol. According to Choe, Kim Jong Un's legitimate child with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, is described as thin and frail, while the alleged illegitimate son, Kim Il-bong, is portrayed as robust.
Choe further alleges that Kim Jong Un and Hyon Song-wol first crossed paths while studying in Switzerland, where she served as a nanny for him. Despite Kim Jong-il's disapproval of their relationship, they reportedly resumed their romance following the elder Kim's passing.
In November 2022, Kim Jong Un's daughter with Ri Sol Ju made her debut appearance at a missile launch site, marking a significant moment in the secretive regime's public exposure.