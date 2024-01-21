Not Indian Aircraft: DGCA Clarifies After Plane In Afghanistan Mountains

Following reports of a passenger aircraft crashing into Afghanistan's Badakshan region on Sunday, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has clarified that it was not an Indian aircraft.
A plane crashed into the remote mountainous region of northern Afghanistan's Badakshan province on Saturday, according to reports from Reuters citing local police officials.
The DGCA clarified that it was not an Indian aircraft, stating that the Moroccan registered DC 10 aircraft which crashed in the Tophkana mountains alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, ANI reported.
However, Russian authorities have claimed that a Russian-registered plane with six people thought to be onboard disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening. The plane was travelling from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow, according to Reuters.
The plane was a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet and was a charter flight, the report stated.
Further details are awaited.