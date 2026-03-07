Oil Prices Surge, Mark Biggest Jump Since 2020 amid West Asia Conflict

Global crude oil prices have surged sharply amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, raising fears of disruptions in global energy supply.

Reports said oil prices spiked after US President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” a statement that intensified concerns about a possible prolonged conflict in the region.

At the time of reporting, WTI crude oil futures had jumped by around 12.2 per cent to USD 90.90 per barrel, marking the biggest weekly gain since April 2020.

The rising tensions in Iran and across West Asia have triggered fresh worries about the stability of global oil supplies. Experts say the situation could lead to continued volatility in energy markets and may also affect countries like India that depend heavily on imported crude oil.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities, said the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran is likely to keep crude prices elevated for some time.

“The war has significantly disrupted energy markets and increased concerns about oil movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes,” Sheth said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital channel through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply is transported. Any disruption in this route can quickly push global prices higher.

Energy experts have warned that if oil shipments through the strait are severely affected, it could lead to one of the biggest supply disruptions in history. Jim Burkhard, Global Head of Crude Oil Research at S&P Global Energy, said the situation has become more serious after energy facilities in the region were reportedly targeted.

“Earlier, energy infrastructure had not been directly attacked, but recent strikes on facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have added a new dimension to the crisis,” he said.

Data from S&P Global also shows a sharp drop in tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz. On March 1, only five oil tankers passed through the route, compared to an average of around 60 tankers a day earlier.

Also Read: US Allows India to Buy Russian Oil for 30 Days amid Gulf Crisis