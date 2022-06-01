One Killed, 2 Others Injured In US High School Shooting

In yet another incident of shooting in the United States, an elderly woman was killed and two others were injured at a high school graduation ceremony in Louisiana's New Orleans.

The incident took place on the campus of Xavier University after the graduation ceremony of Morris Jeff High School.

According to reports, the gunfire took place after a fight broke out apparently between two females in the parking lot of the university.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been detained and the two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the matter. The Xavier University of Louisiana is a private, historically Black, Catholic university in New Orleans.

This is second shooting incident in the US within just a week. On May 24, as many as 19 children and two adults were killed a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde town of Texas.

The 18-year-old shooter was later neutralized by security forces.

