One of Two Sydney Mass Shooting Suspects Is Hyderabad Born, Has Indian Passport

Sajid Akram, 50, originally from Hyderabad, India, and holder of an Indian passport, was one of the two men behind Sunday’s mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration, which left 15 people dead.

Advertisment

Akram was shot dead by police during the attack, while his son, Naveed Akram, 24, survived and is under hospital care and police guard. Australian authorities have classified the incident as a terrorist act inspired by the Islamic State.

According to Telangana police, Sajid Akram migrated to Australia in November 1998 on a student visa after completing a Bachelor of Commerce in Hyderabad.

He lived in Australia for nearly 27 years, maintaining limited contact with family in India. Investigators have found no evidence of ideological or operational links to India.

Akram last visited Hyderabad in 2022. His children, born in Australia, are Australian citizens. Family ties with his extended relatives in Hyderabad had reportedly broken down years ago. After settling in Australia, he married Venera Grosso, and the couple had two children.

Australian authorities are also probing a recent trip by Sajid and Naveed Akram to the Philippines in November 2025. The pair visited Davao City from November 1 to November 28, with Sajid using his Indian passport and Naveed travelling on an Australian passport, before returning to Sydney.

Also Read: Australia Mass Shooting: Death Toll Reaches 15, Father-Son Duo Identified as Shooters