Operation Kaveri: 278 Stranded Indians Evacuated from Sudan

As many as 278 stranded Indians were evacuated from Port Sudan by INS Sumedha and brought to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on the first day of ‘Operation Kaveri’ launched by India.

The government informed that it had deployed another naval ship, INS Teg, to evacuate more Indians to Jeddah from where they will be flown back to India.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, “First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah.”