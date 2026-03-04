Over 100 Feared Missing After Iranian Warship Goes Down Near Sri Lanka

Colomb A large-scale maritime emergency unfolded south of Sri Lanka on Wednesday after an Iranian naval vessel reportedly sank following what officials have indicated may have been a submarine strike. More than 100 personnel remain unaccounted for, while dozens have been rescued with injuries, prompting an extensive sea-and-air search mission.

Sri Lankan authorities confirmed that a distress alert was received from the Iranian frigate *IRIS Dena*, which was said to have approximately 180 crew members on board at the time of the incident. The alert triggered an immediate response from Colombo, with naval ships and air force aircraft deployed to the suspected location of the sinking.

According to a report, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath stated that Sri Lanka acted without delay upon learning that the vessel was in grave difficulty. Naval and aerial units were dispatched to assist in rescue operations, despite the episode occurring beyond the country’s territorial waters.

Rescue and Medical Response

According to defence officials, at least 32 injured sailors have been pulled from the water and transported to a government hospital in the southern city of Galle. Medical sources indicated that some of the rescued individuals are in serious condition, while others are receiving treatment for less severe injuries.

Search teams have also recovered several bodies believed to belong to crew members. Identification procedures are currently underway.

Naval authorities noted that no other ships were detected near the site when the distress call was issued. Similarly, the Sri Lanka Air Force reported no suspicious aerial movement in the surrounding airspace at the time of the incident.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Military teams continue to comb the waters off Sri Lanka’s southern coastline amid growing concern over the high number of those still missing. Officials stressed that rescue operations will persist until all possible efforts have been exhausted.

A Navy spokesperson said the operation involves coordinated patrols by surface vessels and surveillance aircraft scanning the sea for survivors. “We remain committed to assisting in every possible way,” the official stated, adding that hope remains that additional crew members may yet be found alive.