Over 100 Killed in Twin Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Cemetery

State-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted the province’s deputy governor as saying that it’s not yet clear whether the blasts were caused by a gas explosion or a “terrorist attack."

Notably, Soleimani was seen as the most powerful figure in Iran after the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, before he was killed in a US drone strike in neighboring Iraq in 2020. On January 3, 2020, the US targeted and killed Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport.