Over 2,000 Afghan Migrants Deported From Pakistan, Iran

More than 2000 Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan after being deported by Pakistan and Iran, according to TOLOnews who cited the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.
On Monday, 260 Afghan migrants were reported to have returned to Kabul from Pakistan after being expelled by Pakistani authorities, the Ministry disclosed.
Simultaneously, Khaama Press reported that 2,368 Afghan migrants re-entered Afghanistan from Iran on the same day, crossing the border at Torkham in Nangarhar province.
Officials stated that the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province.
The Ministry of Refugees, under Taliban administration, announced the repatriation of migrants from Iran amidst growing concerns over the intensified expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries.
Earlier, Amnesty International condemned Pakistan's plan to deport Afghan migrants, asserting its violation of international human rights and refugee laws.
In response, the Taliban's acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs urged Pakistan to address the issue of Afghan migrants through bilateral agreements.
The expulsion of undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan commenced in November 2023, drawing criticism from human rights organizations and the Taliban. However, Pakistani authorities maintain that the action is not targeted at any specific ethnic group.