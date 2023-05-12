Pak SC Declares Former PM Imran Khan’s Arrest Illegal

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest has been declared “illegal” by the country’s Supreme Court. Khan was presented in court today and it is believed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief will be released soon.
According to Pakistan media, Khan told the court that he was “abducted” from the Islamabad high court premises and was also beaten with sticks.
The order was passed by a three-member bench comprising of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah. They expressed anger at the way Khan was taken into custody from the premises of the Islamabad high court.
CJP Bandial termed Khan's arrest from the court premises a disgrace to the country's judicial establishment, a local media reported.
After being produced before the court, the bench resumed the hearing of the case.
"It is good to see you," Bandial told Khan.
"We believe that Imran Khan's arrest was illegal," the top judge said.
CJP Bandial also asked Khan to appeal his supporters to remain peaceful and not resort to any more violence across the country. Khan assured the court that his party workers will stay peaceful and no damage will be done to the country, saying he had no idea what happened after his arrest.
Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in a corruption case on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was forcefully arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he was present for biometrics before the hearing of a corruption case.
Following this, widespread violent protests were reported in the nation by the supporters of the former prime minister.