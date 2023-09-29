Pakistan: 15 Killed In Blast Near Mosque In Balochistan's Mastung

At least 15 people including a police official were killed in an explosion near a mosque in Balochistan's Mastung district on Friday, according to Dawn. The blast also left over 50 people with injuries.
This is the second major explosion in the same district in September. An official said that the explosion took place near the Madina Mosque where people had gathered to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
Javed Lehri, the station house officer (SHO) said that the injured were shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in hospitals.
Mastung Assistant Commissioner Atta Ul Munim bomb blast, which seems to be "massive" in nature, occurred near the Madina Mosque. The people had to participate in a procession later, Geo News quoted him as saying.
Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is among those killed in the blast, according to the district administration.
Meanwhile, those critically injured in the blast are being shifted to Quette with emergency enforced across the city's hospitals, said Jan Achakzai, the provincial caretaker information minister.
Sindh interim chief minister Maqbool Baqar condemned the explosion, a statement from his spokesperson said. The Chief Minister said that those involved in taking the lives of innocent people are the "enemies of humanity".
Maulana Owais Noorani, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) said in a post on X that he was deeply saddened after hearing the news of the explosion and deaths and injuries arising out of it.
Noorani, who served as special assistant to the prime minister in the previous government, termed those involved in the bomb blast incident as "wretched beasts".
It may be noted that as many as 11 people including a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah were injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Mastung district
Mobile phone footage broadcast on television showed a bloodied Hamdullah being supported by two gunmen as he spoke.
Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Muneem told Dawn that 11 people had been injured in the incident.
Earlier, a Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was killed and eight others, including two civilians, were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Peshawar.
The blast took place near Prime Hospital Complex on Warsak Road, Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan confirmed that a vehicle of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FC’s Mohmand Rifles regiment was targeted in the attack at around 10:30 am (local time).
The vehicle was heading from Machni to Peshawar when the blast took place, he said. Mohammad Arshad Khan said that one Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was killed and six FC officials and two people were also injured, Dawn reported.