Pakistan Declares Emergency in Muzaffarabad After Sudden Rise in Jhelum River Waters

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has accused India of releasing water into the Jhelum River without prior notification, leading to a sharp rise in water levels near Muzaffarabad, Dunya News reported.

In response, the local administration has declared a water emergency in the Hattian Bala area. Authorities have issued warnings to residents through mosque announcements, urging them to remain vigilant.

The sudden influx of water entered from Northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district and surged through the Chakothi area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The situation intensified after India reportedly suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, heightening tensions between the two nations.

