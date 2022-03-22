Pakistan: Hindu Girl Shot Dead For Resisting Abduction, Conversion

An 18-year-old Hindu girl was shot dead for resisting a kidnapping attempt in Pakistan’s Sindh Province.

As per reports, the girl, identified as Pooja Kumari Odh, was shot in the middle of the road by the attackers after she resisted the abduction attempt.

It may be mentioned that this is not a one-off incident in Pakistan. According to Human rights activists, hundreds of Christian and Hindu girls are forced to convert to Islam every year.

On a regular basis, women belonging to minority communities are kidnapped and forcibly converted, the rights group stated.

In view of the same, multiple rights organizations accused Pakistan of not taking cognizance of the matter at hand.

The provincial government in Sindh had tried to outlaw forced conversions and marriages but religious protestors contested the bill saying that girls only convert after falling in love with Muslim men.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the overall population of the Hindu community in Pakistan at 1.60 per cent, and 6.51 per cent in Sindh.

