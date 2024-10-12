Pakistan Imposes Section 144 in Rawalpindi Ahead of SCO Summit

The Punjab government of Pakistan has enforced Section 144 in Rawalpindi, effective from October 10 to 17, in a bid to maintain law and order during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
The measure is intended to curb political assemblies, rallies, sit-ins, and demonstrations for the week, ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the high-level summit.
Scheduled to be held in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the SCO summit is set for October 15-16. The organisation, founded in 2001 in Shanghai, China, aims to strengthen cooperation between member states—India, China, Russia, Pakistan, and others—across areas like trade, economy, and security.
The upcoming summit is of particular significance as it sees participation from key global players, with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar set to represent the country.
In preparation, the Pakistani government is ramping up security. Along with the imposition of Section 144, the central government has deployed troops under Article 245 of the Constitution to ensure peace in Islamabad from October 5-17.
Additional measures include heightened security in Adiala Jail, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently imprisoned, restricting any meetings with his supporters, lawyers, or family members during this period.
The Punjab government's decision followed a request from the district administration to safeguard critical installations, buildings, and the public against potential threats.
Alongside these efforts, businesses, including marriage halls, restaurants, and cafes, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, have been ordered to close for five days, with traders and hotel owners warned of penalties for violations.
With such stringent measures in place, Pakistan aims to successfully host the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, welcoming delegates from across the globe and reinforcing its role on the international stage.