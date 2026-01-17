Passenger Plane Disappears in Indonesia; Search Operation Launched

A regional passenger aircraft carrying 11 people went missing in Indonesia on Saturday after losing contact with air traffic control while approaching a mountainous area, triggering a large-scale search-and-rescue operation.

The turboprop aircraft, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, was flying from Yogyakarta to South Sulawesi when it disappeared from radar. Authorities said contact was lost as the plane was nearing a mountainous stretch between Indonesia’s main island of Java and Sulawesi.

According to officials, the aircraft was last tracked at around 1:17 pm near the Leang-Leang area in the Maros district of South Sulawesi, a region known for its rugged hills and dense forest cover.

Search operations were immediately launched, with multiple rescue teams deployed to the area. Indonesian air force helicopters, drones and ground units have been pressed into service, though efforts have been slowed by difficult terrain and limited access routes.

Hope of locating the aircraft rose after hikers on Mount Bulusaraung reported spotting scattered debris believed to belong to the missing plane. They also reported seeing small fires burning in the area. Authorities said rescue teams are trying to reach the site to verify the reports.

Officials said the plane lost contact shortly after air traffic controllers asked the pilots to adjust their approach while heading toward Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport. Soon after the final instruction, radio communication stopped, and an emergency was declared.

The aircraft is believed to have veered off its intended flight path and entered mountainous terrain near Bulusaraung National Park, which lies between the Maros and Pangkep districts.

Authorities confirmed that the aircraft was carrying eight crew members and three passengers. The passengers were officials from Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, who were on an air surveillance mission related to fisheries monitoring. The flight had been chartered by the ministry.

Weather conditions at the time were reported to be cloudy, but visibility remained fairly clear, and no severe weather warnings had been issued for the region.

Rescue officials said the steep slopes and thick forest have made ground access challenging, while aerial searches are continuing whenever conditions permit. The search operation is expected to continue through the night and into Sunday, with priority given to confirming debris sightings and locating any possible survivors.

Authorities have said more details will be shared once rescue teams reach the suspected crash site.

