Passenger Train Derailment Claims 15 Lives In Pakistan

A tragic train accident claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured several others in Pakistan on Sunday.
The Hazara Express, which was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad, derailed near Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province.
According to local media reports, eight coaches of the train went off the tracks due to a technical fault. The derailment caused severe damage to the train and its passengers. Some of the coaches were overturned and twisted, while others were smashed and ripped apart.
The rescue workers and the locals rushed to the spot and tried to help the trapped and injured passengers. Some of them broke the windows of the coaches and pulled out the survivors.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The authorities have also launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
The images posted by local media show the horrific scene of the accident, with debris and bodies scattered around. The images also show the efforts of the rescuers and the public to save the lives of the passengers.