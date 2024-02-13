PEC Condemns Myanmar Junta For Murdering Reporter

PEC’s southeast Asia representative informed that Myat Thu Tun along with other six civilians were seemingly killed on 31 January by two soldiers belonging to the 378th Light Infantry Battalion as they faced the AA offensive in the Mrauk-U locality in western Myanmar. The bodies were also buried in a bomb shelter near the township hospital. Shockingly, the junta has not issued any statement on the incident and hence the family was unaware about the death of Myat Thu Tun, who was arrested from his residence a few months back.