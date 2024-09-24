PEC Demands Investigation into Killing of Madhya Pradesh Journalist

Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights expressed shock over the killing of journalist Salman Ali Khan (35) in Madhya Pradesh of central India and demanded a fair probe into the murder so that the perpetrators can be booked under the law.
Unidentified gunmen targeted the Rajgarh-based local television reporter in the evening hours of September 17, 2024. The local police guess it as a result of personal disputes between the victim and one Shahrukh.
“India continues to be a dangerous country for working journalists after Pakistan in the region, where the media persons are regularly attacked and the perpetrators often get impunity. Earlier, the country lost journalist Shivshankar Jha to the assailants on June 25 in Muzaffarpur locality of Bihar. We condemn the murder of all journalists including Salman Ali Khan and demand adequate compensation to all the victim families,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch).
PEC’s south Asia representative Nava Thakuria revealed that India lost television journalist Ashutosh Shrivastava on May 13, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Pakistan witnessed the murder of journalists namely Nisar Lehri, Muhammad Bachal Ghunio, Malik Hassan Zaib, Khalil Afridi Jibran, Nasrullah Gadani, Kamran Dawar, Mehar Ashfaq Siyal, Maulana Mohammad Siddique Mengal, Jam Saghir Ahmad Lar and Tahira Nosheen Rana till date this year.