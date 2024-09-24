PEC Demands Investigation into Killing of Madhya Pradesh Journalist

“India continues to be a dangerous country for working journalists after Pakistan in the region, where the media persons are regularly attacked and the perpetrators often get impunity. Earlier, the country lost journalist Shivshankar Jha to the assailants on June 25 in Muzaffarpur locality of Bihar. We condemn the murder of all journalists including Salman Ali Khan and demand adequate compensation to all the victim families,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch).