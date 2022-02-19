PEC Orders Probe into Murder of TV Journalist in Pakistan

The global media safety and rights body Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) has ordered a genuine probe into the murder of Karachi-based Pakistani television journalist Athar Mateen.

The PEC has also demanded compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Athar Mateen, who was associated with the private news channel Samaa Television, was shot by two armed men at Nazimabad area of Pakistan.

The journalist had tried to prevent the armed men from robbing a pedestrian on the street when they opened fire on the former. They managed to flee from the location.

Locals took wounded Mateen to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mateen, who worked as a senior news producer, was also partially associated with Aaj News and ARY News.

Besides the Pak media fraternity, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and State chief minister Murad Ali Shah also condemned the incident and directed the police to nab the culprits at the earliest.

Blaise Lempen, secretary-general of PEC stated that Pakistan which has lost three scribes this year is emerging as a dangerous place for working journalists.

Earlier, the Lahore-based journalist Hasnain Shah was killed on January 24 this year by two bike-riders outside the local press club. It was followed by the murder of Ghulam Murtaza Shar in the Sindh province on January 30 this year.

Till date, 20 journalists have been killed worldwide in 2022, where Mexico tops the list with six casualties, followed by three deaths in Pakistan and two deaths each in Haiti and India.