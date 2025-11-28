“Permanently Pause Migration from All Third-World Countries”: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he intends to permanently halt migration from all third-world countries to allow the US immigration system to curb illegal entries.

His remarks come after an Afghan national shot two National Guard members near the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, killing one and leaving the other critically injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he would pause migration to let the US system recover, terminate what he called “millions of illegal admissions under Biden,” and remove anyone deemed not beneficial or loyal to the country.

He also said he would end federal benefits for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants undermining domestic stability, and deport foreign nationals considered security risks or incompatible with Western values.

Trump framed these actions as aimed at reducing illegal and disruptive populations, taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden by criticizing what he called the “unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process.”

He added that reverse migration was the only solution and wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving, except for those he accused of hating, stealing, or harming the country.

The statement followed new guidelines issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) after the attack.

The policy allows USCIS to factor in country-specific considerations for migrants from 19 nations, following the suspension of Afghan refugee resettlement and entry during Trump’s first year in office.

Trump also confirmed that one of the National Guard soldiers injured in the shooting, identified as US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom from West Virginia, had died.

He previously condemned the attack as a “horrific" assault” and “act of terror,” criticizing Biden’s immigration policies and labeling Afghanistan as a “hellhole.”

Auhtorities indetified the accused as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29 year old Afghan natiomal who arrived in 2021.

