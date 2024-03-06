Peruvian PM Resigns Amidst Controversial Audio Leak

The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otarola, announced on Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation following the release of an audio tape over the weekend that appeared to show the official trying to unlawfully influence government contracts.
Otarola informed the media that the recording was altered and twisted as part of a plot by his political rivals and that it was produced in 2021 when he was not a government official.
He had earlier denied any wrongdoing following the release of the audio.
As a result of Otarola's exit, Peruvian law now requires the other 18 cabinet members to step down as well. Each member of the cabinet may be reinstated or replaced by a new minister at the discretion of President Dina Boluarte.
The audio, published by local media, appears to be of Otarola speaking to a woman who later went on to work in various government roles.