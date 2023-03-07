Philippines Rocked By 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

A major 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the southern region of Philippines on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Local authorities in Philippines have issued warnings of aftershocks and possible damages.

As per the US Geological Survey, the tremors were felt at around 2.00 pm (0600 GMT), a few kilometers from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous gold-mining province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island in the Philippines.

It may be noted that shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than the deeper ones. However, no major damage to property or loss of lives was reported immediately in the aftermath of the quake in Philippines.

Meanwhile, authorities in Philippines were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway; AFP reported quoting an employee in the Maragusan disaster office.

The employee, on condition of anonymity said, “We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town.”

“Things shook at the office but there was no damage,” added the employee.

Corporal Stephanie Clemen with the Tagum city police in Philippines, which is about 40 kilometers or 25 miles from Maragusan said that the earthquake lasted for about 30 seconds and it was followed by aftershocks.

Clemen was quoted by AFP as saying, “We immediately went under our desks and when the ground stopped shaking we went straight outside.”

“We are still outside because a moderate aftershock just hit,” Clemen added.

Stephanie Clemen further mentioned that while the quake did not appear to have destroyed anything, it was strong enough to “cause fear” among the people of Philippines.

Moreover, Phoebe Alberto and her colleagues at the disaster office in new Bataan municipality, adjacent to Maragusan in Philippines mentioned that they fled as their building started to shake.

It may be noted that a massive 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria recently, causing massive damages with casualties breaching the 50,000 mark.