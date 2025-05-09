PIB Trolls Pakistan’s “Loan Appeal” with Golmaal Meme: ‘Yeh Koi Tareeka Hai Bheek Maangne Ka?’

As cross-border tensions flare, diplomacy took a hilarious detour Friday when India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) threw a meme-loaded jab at Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division, which appeared to be passing around the digital begging bowl.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the official handle of Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division wrote:

"Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy... we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast."

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad — Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 9, 2025

Clearly unimpressed, PIB’s fact check unit posted a savage Bollywood clapback using a clip from the cult comedy Golmaal. The meme featured the classic line:

“Yeh koi tareeka hai bheek maangne ka?”

(“Is this how one begs?”)

Social media, needless to say, erupted with laughter—memes, mockery, and digital popcorn galore.

Sensing the embarrassment, Islamabad quickly claimed its X account was “hacked” and that no such virtual hat-passing had taken place. But the damage was done. The Internet never forgets.

Meanwhile, global credit rating agency Moody’s wasn't laughing. In a dry-as-dust statement, it warned that continued hostilities with India could rattle Pakistan’s fragile recovery, impact its fiscal goals, and strangle access to foreign funds. Translation: No one likes lending to a country playing missile ping-pong with a nuclear neighbour.

Moody’s noted Pakistan’s economy had shown signs of life post-IMF life support—growth picking up, inflation cooling, and forex reserves limping back up. But it cautioned that another round of war games could push Islamabad off the recovery cliff. Pakistan’s credit rating currently stands at Caa2+, a polite way of saying, "approach with extreme caution."

India, on the other hand, received a more composed prognosis. Moody’s said that apart from increased defence spending, India’s economy is robust enough to withstand the shocks.

So, as missiles fly and memes trend, one thing’s clear—Pakistan’s biggest battlefield loss this week might just be to a Golmaal meme.

Also Read: "Account Hacked": Pakistan Dismisses Embarrassing Loan Request on X