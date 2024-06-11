World

Plane Carrying Malawi Vice President Goes Missing

The President's office reported that aviation authorities lost contact with the plane after it disappeared from radar.
The Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima, and nine others were aboard a military aircraft that vanished on Monday, as per a statement from the President's office.

The current whereabouts of the plane are unknown, prompting the initiation of a search operation. Departing from Lilongwe, the capital, the aircraft was bound for Mzuzu International Airport, approximately 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north.

It was expected to land 45 minutes after takeoff.

The President's office reported that aviation authorities lost contact with the plane after it disappeared from radar.

President Lazarus Chakwera has responded by ordering a search operation and canceling his scheduled trip to the Bahamas.

