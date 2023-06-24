PM Modi Accorded Guard of Honour Upon His Arrival in Egypt’s Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Egypt’s capital Cairo as part of his first bilateral visit to the nation on Saturday.
This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister after 26 years.
The two-day state visit of the prime minister comes at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. As per sources, the invitation was extended to PM Modi in January when Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as the chief guest.
In a special honour, PM Modi was received by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly and was also accorded the guard of honour at the airport. The Indian diaspora in Cairo also accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi.
It may be mentioned that, during his trip, the Prime Minister will visit the 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque. Modi’s visit to the mosque is scheduled as the first event on the last day of his two-day programme in Egypt’s sprawling capital Cairo.
PM Modi during his first Egypt tour will also visit Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War, ANI reported.