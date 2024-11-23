PM Modi Honoured with Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment. The award was jointly presented by Washington Adventist University and Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), recognizing his efforts towards inclusive development and minority welfare.

The Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), a newly formed non-governmental organisation, was launched on Friday at Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church, Maryland. The initiative aims to unite and promote the welfare of minority communities within the Indian American diaspora in the United States.

Renowned Sikh philanthropist Jasdip Singh has been appointed as the Founder and Chairman of AIAM, supported by a seven-member Board of Directors that represents various Indian minority communities. The board includes Baljinder Singh and Dr. Sukhpal Dhanoa (Sikhs), Pawan Bezwada and Elisha Pulivarti (Christians), Dipak Thakker (Hindu), Juned Qazi (Muslim), and Nissim Reuben (Indian Jewish).

Addressing the gathering, AIAM Chairman Jasdip Singh highlighted the organisation's role in advancing PM Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. "Under PM Modi's leadership, India has embraced an all-inclusive approach, ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, or sect," he said.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament and convener of the Indian Minorities Federation, praised India's transformation under PM Modi. He lauded the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" approach, stating that it has eradicated the culture of appeasement and created an atmosphere of communal harmony and equal opportunity.

Members of the Indian minority diaspora expressed their appreciation for PM Modi's efforts in upholding India's constitutional commitment to secularism and promoting global recognition for the nation. They also condemned attempts to create communal divides, asserting that minorities in India now resist false narratives aimed at disrupting the country's unity and progress.

AIAM is poised to play a key role in promoting unity among Indian Americans and highlighting their contributions to the multicultural fabric of the United States.