Indians No Longer Need Police Clearance Certificate to Obtain Saudi Visa

Saudi Arabia on Thursday removed the requirement for Indian nationals to get Police Clearance Certificate to obtain Saudi Visa.

It stated that Indians no longer required to submit PCC to obtain a visa to the country. This decision was expected to benefit workers seeking employment in the West Asian country.

The country’s embassy in New Delhi said that the decision was taken due to the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India and that it was a part of steps to further boost bilateral ties.

In a statement, Saudi Arabian embassy said, “In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).”

“The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia. This decision has been taken as part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations. The Embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom,” it added.”