Aftershocks Of The Massive Myanmar Earthquake Hit Manipur, Meghalaya

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar at 12:50 pm (local time) on Friday, followed by a 6.8 aftershock. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was 16 km northwest of Sagaing, at a depth of 10 km. No casualties reported yet, and no tsunami warning issued.

According to Beijing's earthquake agency, tremors were felt in Northern Thailand, causing metro and rail suspension in Bangkok and in China’s Yunnan province.



The Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is holding an urgent meeting to assess the situation. Meanwhile, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported a 7.9 magnitude jolt in Yunnan.



Videos on X show buildings shaking in Bangkok and other cities, with people running in panic. A resident of Changmai, Duangjai stated to the media that, “I heard it… I was sleeping and ran out in my pajamas.”

One video showed water from an infinity pool falling over the edge. Another captured a small pool in a private home splashed violently, resembling mini tsunamis.



Another video showed an under-construction skyscraper collapsing. According to the Open Source Intelligence Monitor on X, at least 40 workers are reported missing. The full impact on affected areas in Myanmar is still unclear.



Reports indicate the old Sagaing Bridge over the Irrawaddy River and some residential buildings have collapsed. Images from Mandalay, about 24 km from Sagaing, suggest that people may be trapped in the debris.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya and other northeastern states experienced the aftershocks following the earthquake, adding concerns in the region. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a magnitude 4 earthquake hit the East Garo district of Meghalaya. The quake occurred at 1:03 PM (IST) at a depth of 5 km. Manipur similarly witnessed a quake of magnitude 4.3 at a depth of 10 Kms at 1.29 PM.