Powerful 8.8 Earthquake Jolts Russia, Tsunami Alerts Issued

One of the most powerful earthquakes in recent history struck Russia’s Far East early Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings across the northern Pacific, including the coasts of Alaska, Hawaii, the Philippines, and as far south as New Zealand.

The earthquake, which struck at 8:25 a.m. Japan time, was initially recorded at magnitude 8.0 by Japanese and U.S. seismologists, but was later upgraded to 8.8 by the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a depth of 20.7 kilometers (13 miles) and was centered about 119 kilometers (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 180,000 people on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. It was followed by multiple strong aftershocks, including one measuring 6.9 magnitude.

Damage and Evacuations in Russia

The quake caused structural damage in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with reports of swaying buildings, power outages, and mobile network disruptions. Several people sought medical attention, though no serious injuries have been reported, according to Russian authorities. In Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Kuril Islands, tsunami waves hit the coast, prompting evacuations. Local governor Valery Limarenko confirmed residents were safe and remained on elevated ground until the threat subsided.

Tsunami Warnings Across the Pacific

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the earthquake generated a tsunami capable of causing damage along coastal regions. In Hawaii, sirens were activated Tuesday night, prompting residents and tourists to move to higher ground. The first waves were expected around 7 p.m. local time.

The Japan Meteorological Agency detected a tsunami wave measuring 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) in Tokachi, on the southern coast of Hokkaido. Japanese nuclear power plants along the Pacific reported no abnormalities. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which manages the Fukushima Daiichi plant, said 4,000 workers took shelter on higher ground as a precaution.

In Oregon, authorities issued a tsunami advisory, warning of waves between 1 to 3 feet starting around 11:40 p.m. The public was urged to stay away from beaches, marinas, and harbors. Similar advisories were issued for much of the U.S. West Coast, including Washington, California, and Canada’s British Columbia.

The Philippines also warned of possible tsunami waves under 1 meter (3 feet) along its eastern coastline, urging residents to avoid beaches and low-lying coastal areas.

Meanwhile, New Zealand authorities cautioned the public about “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges” along the nation’s extensive coastline. Residents were told to stay off beaches, harbors, rivers, and estuaries.

Strongest Quake in the Region Since 1952

This earthquake is the strongest to hit the Kamchatka region since 1952, when a magnitude 9.0 quake struck, generating 30-foot waves in Hawaii but causing no reported fatalities in Russia. The Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences has warned that aftershocks may continue for up to a month and advised the public to avoid vulnerable coastal zones.

The recent event also marks the most powerful earthquake globally since the March 2011 9.0-magnitude quake off northeast Japan, which triggered a massive tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Earlier this month, a series of strong quakes—including a 7.4-magnitude tremor—also hit the sea near Kamchatka, signaling elevated seismic activity in the region.