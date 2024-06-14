Prime Minister Modi Holds Bilateral Meetings at G7 Summit in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, highlighting India's commitment to strengthening global partnerships.
Meeting with President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his warm wishes on his third term. The leaders discussed enhancing bilateral ties and exchanged views on the Ukraine situation and the upcoming Summit on Peace in Switzerland. Modi reiterated India's support for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.
Meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, H.E. Mr. Rishi Sunak: Prime Ministers Modi and Sunak reaffirmed their countries' commitment under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting progress in defense, security, trade, technology sectors, and people-to-people ties. They discussed the Roadmap 2030 and ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Modi extended best wishes for the UK's upcoming general elections.
Meeting with President of the French Republic, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron: Prime Ministers Modi and Macron reviewed bilateral relations under the 'Horizon 2047' and Indo-Pacific Roadmaps, emphasizing cooperation in defense, nuclear, space, education, and climate action. They agreed to deepen collaboration in AI, emerging technologies, energy, and sports, in preparation for future summits and conferences. Modi extended best wishes for France's forthcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Outlook
Prime Minister Modi's engagements underscore India's proactive diplomacy and commitment to fostering strong partnerships globally, contributing to a stable and prosperous international order.
Stay tuned for further developments and outcomes from the G7 Summit in Italy.