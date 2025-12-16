Private Jet Crashes In Mexico, At Least 10 Killed

At least ten people were killed after a small private aircraft crashed into an industrial area of central Mexico while attempting an emergency landing.

The incident took place on Monday in San Mateo Atenco, a town located barely five kilometres from Toluca airport and around 50 kilometres west of Mexico City. The jet had taken off from the popular coastal city of Acapulco before it ran into trouble mid-air.

According to Mexico State Civil Protection officials, the aircraft was carrying eight passengers and two crew members. By several hours after the crash, recovery teams had located seven bodies from the wreckage, while efforts continued to confirm the final death toll.

Officials said the pilot appeared to be trying to land the aircraft on an open football ground after declaring an emergency. However, the jet failed to reach the field and instead slammed into the metal roof of a nearby business building. The impact caused a massive fire, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and spreading panic across the area.

The blaze was so intense that around 130 people were evacuated from nearby buildings as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. Emergency teams remained on site for hours, clearing debris and securing the crash zone.

