Pro-Khalistanis Clash With Indians Carrying National Flag In Australia

Another shocking incident from Australia surfaced on social media platforms where the men from alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands, The Australia Today reported.

Taking to Twitter, The Australia Today said five people were sent to the hospital after the attack.

"Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital," The Australia Today tweeted.

After the video went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the 'anti-India activities' by pro-Khalistani in Australia.

"I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," tweeted Sirsa.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Sarah L Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia, shared the video of a group of Khalistan supporters chasing an Indian youth who was carrying the Indian national flag on Twitter.

"Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye," tweeted Gates.