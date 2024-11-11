"Pure Fiction": Kremlin Refutes Trump-Putin Call Reports

The Kremlin has rejected reports of a phone conversation between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Trump reportedly urged Putin to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, labelled these reports as "pure fiction."
The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, had claimed on Sunday that Trump took the call from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. During the alleged conversation, Trump is said to have advised Putin not to intensify the conflict in Ukraine.
Peskov swiftly responded on Monday, dismissing the reports as false. "This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, it’s just false information. There was no conversation. This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications," he stated.
When asked if President Putin had plans to engage with Trump in the future, Peskov noted, "There are no concrete plans yet," as reported by Al Jazeera.
The Washington Post's report also suggested that, during the call, Trump reminded Putin of the significant US military presence in Europe. During his campaign for the presidency, Trump had promised to resolve the Ukrainian conflict quickly but did not outline specific plans. According to the report, Trump privately expressed support for an agreement that would allow Russia to retain some of the territories it had liberated. The call briefly touched on this issue, and the Ukrainian government was reportedly informed in advance. Ukrainian officials did not object, understanding that Trump would discuss the matter with Putin.