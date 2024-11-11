"Pure Fiction": Kremlin Refutes Trump-Putin Call Reports

The Washington Post's report also suggested that, during the call, Trump reminded Putin of the significant US military presence in Europe. During his campaign for the presidency, Trump had promised to resolve the Ukrainian conflict quickly but did not outline specific plans. According to the report, Trump privately expressed support for an agreement that would allow Russia to retain some of the territories it had liberated. The call briefly touched on this issue, and the Ukrainian government was reportedly informed in advance. Ukrainian officials did not object, understanding that Trump would discuss the matter with Putin.