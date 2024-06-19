Putin Makes First Visit To North Korea In 24 Years

US national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration was not "concerned about the trip" itself but was worried about the deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea. The US, South Korea, and other countries have accused North Korea of providing substantial military aid to Russia's war effort in recent months, while observers are concerned that Moscow may be violating international sanctions to assist Pyongyang's development of its military satellite program. Both countries have denied any arms transfers.